Telangana records 244 new COVID cases

Over 4.05 lakh doses of vaccine administered on Monday

Telangana recorded 244 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total to 6,63,906. While 50,505 samples were put to test, results of 1,483 are awaited. One more COVID patient has died.

The new 244 cases include 72 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 19 each from Karimnagar and Nalgonda, 18 from Rangareddy. No infection was detected in Nirmal, Narayanpet, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally.

From March 2, 2020 to September 21 of this year, a total of 2.59 crore samples were put to test and 6,63,906 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 4,938 are active cases, 6,55,061 have recovered, and 3,907 have died.

The Health department officials said that 4.05 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Monday. On the whole, 1.62 crore people were administered first dose and 61 lakh were given second dose.