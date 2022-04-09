Telangana records 24 COVID cases on Saturday

A boy receives the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a health center in Hyderabad. File. | Photo Credit: AP

April 09, 2022 22:33 IST

Telangana has recorded 24 COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total to 7,91,485. While 16,580 samples were put to test, results of 498 were awaited.

The new 24 infections include 14 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). From March 2, 2020 to April 9 of this year, 3.43 crore samples were tested and 7,91,485 tested positive for coronavirus. Of the total cases, 232 were active cases, 7,87,142 have recovered, and 4,111 people have died.

