Telangana records 1800 dengue cases from January to July 2024, 60% from Hyderabad

Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam have reported higher case loads

Telangana has recorded a total of 1,800 dengue cases from January to July this year. About 60% of these cases were recorded within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, with the remaining 40% spread across various districts, according to a senior health official.

Districts with high case loads

Among the districts, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam have reported higher case loads.

Mosquitoes breeding peaks in morning and evening hours

In anticipation of more rains and to prevent the spread of these vector-borne diseases, the State Health department has issued an advisory. The advisory recommends securing doors and windows with mosquito nets and keeping them shut during morning and evening hours, which are peak breeding times for mosquitoes. It also advises covering septic tanks with a mesh to prevent mosquito breeding.

Additionally, the Health Department has encouraged the public to observe ‘Friday Dry Day’ every week to eliminate stagnant water around homes. “As part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, intravenous (IV) fluids, and essential medicines at all public health facilities. Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets are also available with ANMs, ASHAs, and Anganwadi workers to meet any emergencies,” said Dr. B. Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

According to data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Telangana had recorded 1,078 dengue cases from January to June. Historical data from NCVBDC indicates a decreasing trend in dengue cases in the State: 13,331 cases and seven deaths in 2019; 2,173 cases in 2020; 7,135 cases in 2021; 8,972 cases in 2022 and 8,016 cases with one death in 2023.

