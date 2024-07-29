ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana records 1800 dengue cases from January to July 2024, 60% from Hyderabad

Updated - July 29, 2024 06:44 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 05:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

A total of 1,800 dengue cases were recorded in Telangana from January to July 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam have reported higher case loads

Telangana has recorded a total of 1,800 dengue cases from January to July this year. About 60% of these cases were recorded within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, with the remaining 40% spread across various districts, according to a senior health official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Districts with high case loads

Among the districts, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam have reported higher case loads.

Mosquitoes breeding peaks in morning and evening hours

In anticipation of more rains and to prevent the spread of these vector-borne diseases, the State Health department has issued an advisory. The advisory recommends securing doors and windows with mosquito nets and keeping them shut during morning and evening hours, which are peak breeding times for mosquitoes. It also advises covering septic tanks with a mesh to prevent mosquito breeding.

Why dengue cases are on the rise | Explained

Additionally, the Health Department has encouraged the public to observe ‘Friday Dry Day’ every week to eliminate stagnant water around homes. “As part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, intravenous (IV) fluids, and essential medicines at all public health facilities. Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets are also available with ANMs, ASHAs, and Anganwadi workers to meet any emergencies,” said Dr. B. Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Telangana had recorded 1,078 dengue cases from January to June. Historical data from NCVBDC indicates a decreasing trend in dengue cases in the State: 13,331 cases and seven deaths in 2019; 2,173 cases in 2020; 7,135 cases in 2021; 8,972 cases in 2022 and 8,016 cases with one death in 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US