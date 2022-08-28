Telangana records 175 COVID cases on Sunday

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 28, 2022 21:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana has recorded 175 COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total to 8,33,951. While 12,590 samples were put to test, results of 132 were awaited. The new 175 cases include 98 from Hyderabad, 12 from Rangareddy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

From March 2, 2020 to August 28 of this year, a total of 3.73 crore samples were put to test and 8,33,951 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases 2,077 were active cases, 8,27,763 have recovered, and 4,111 people have lost life to COVID.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coronavirus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app