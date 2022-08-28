Telangana records 175 COVID cases on Sunday

Telangana has recorded 175 COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total to 8,33,951. While 12,590 samples were put to test, results of 132 were awaited. The new 175 cases include 98 from Hyderabad, 12 from Rangareddy.

From March 2, 2020 to August 28 of this year, a total of 3.73 crore samples were put to test and 8,33,951 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases 2,077 were active cases, 8,27,763 have recovered, and 4,111 people have lost life to COVID.