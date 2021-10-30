Telangana records 168 more COVID cases

Telangana has recorded 168 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total to 6,71,342.While 37,882 samples were examined, results of 1,709 were awaited. One more COVID patient has died.

The new 168 infections include 62 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 12 each from Karimnagar and Rangareddy. No infection was detected in Vikarabad, Nirmal, Mulugu, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.

From March 2, 2020 to October 30, 2021, over 2.75 crore samples were tested and 6,71,342 people were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 4,072 are active cases, 6,63,315 have recovered, and 3,955 have died.

In case of COVID vaccination, 2.2 crore people took the first dose of the vaccine, and 93.95 lakhs took the second dose till October 29. The total number of people in the State eligible for vaccination is 2.77 crore.