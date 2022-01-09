Telangana records 1,673 new cases as tests drop on Sunday

A drop in COVID-19 cases was observed in Telangana on Sunday as comparatively fewer tests were performed.

Following a sharp spike in new infections, the State had ramped up testing and over 54,000 samples were being examined from January 6. On Sunday, however, only 48,583 samples were tested, leading to detection of 1,673 new infections. Results of 13,162 samples were awaited.

The 1673 new infections included 1,165 in Greater Hyderabad region followed by 149 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 123 in Rangareddy. The cumulative virus tally stands at 6,94,030.

One more COVID patient died, taking the death toll to 4,042.

Of the total cases, 13,522 were active.