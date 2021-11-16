Telangana records 167 COVID cases on Tuesday

HYDERABAD

16 November 2021 19:48 IST

Telangana has recorded 167 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday taking the total to 6,73,889. Out of the 37,283 samples put to test, results of 952 were awaited. One more COVID patient has died.

Of the new 167 infections, the highest of 55 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 14 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 12 from Rangareddy, 11 from Warangal Urban. Four districts recorded zero cases.

From March 2, 2020 to November 16 of this year, a total of 2.81 crore samples were put to test and 6,73,889 people have been detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 3,737 were active cases, 6,66,176 have recovered, and 3,976 people have died.

Advertising

Advertising