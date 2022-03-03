Telangana records 164 COVID cases on Thursday
Telangana has recorded 164 COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total to 7,89,401. Out of 31,303 samples put to test, results of 963 were awaited. Zero COVID deaths were recorded on Thursday.
The 164 new infections include 61 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 13 from Medchal Malkajgiri. Zero infections were registered in five districts. From March 2, 2020 to March 3, over 3.36 crore samples were tested and 7,89,401 people had tested positive for Coronavirus. Of the total cases, 2,386 are active cases, 7,82,904 have recovered, and 4,111 people have died.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.