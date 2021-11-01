Telangana

Telangana records 160 COVID cases

Telangana has recorded 160 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking the total to 6,71,623.While 35,326 samples were examined, results of 1,372 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

The new 160 infections includes 59 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 13 from Karimnagar, 11 each from Khammam and Mechal-Malkajgiri. No infection was detected in six districts.

From March 2, 2020 to November 1, 2021, over 2.76 crore samples were tested and 6,71,623 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 3,974 were active cases, 6,63,691 have recovered, and 3,958 have died.


