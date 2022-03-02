Telangana records 154 new COVID cases

Telangana recorded 154 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total to 7,89,237. Of 24,576 samples put to test, results of 1,030 were awaited. No COVID deaths were recorded.

The new 154 infections included 52 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, and 11 each from Mancherial and Rangareddy. Six districts did not record a single infection.

Of the total cases, 2,607 were active.