Telangana records 151 COVID cases on Saturday

Telangana recorded as many as 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total to 8,34,965. While 12,247 samples were put to test, 513 reports were awaited.

The new infections included 61 from Hyderabad, 11 from Rangareddy and 10 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

So far, 3.74 crore samples have been put to test.

Of the total positive cases detected so far, 1,189 were active as of Saturday evening. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,111 with no new fatality being reported.