Telangana records 131 mm rainfall on Tuesday, IMD forecasts more rains

Heavy rainfall was recorded across various districts in Telangana on Tuesday, with Dahegaon mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district receiving the highest rainfall of 13.1 cm.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), by 6 p.m. Dahegaon had recorded the most rainfall, followed by 7.8 cm in Boath mandal of Adilabad, 7.5 cm in Kannepalli of Mancherial, 5.5 cm in Adilabad (urban), 3.6 cm in Kagaznagar, and 3.0 cm in Yalal mandal of Vikarabad. There was no rainfall reported within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast more rain for parts of the State until July 20. “Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana on Wednesday,” the release stated. Heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, and Siddipet districts.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas will experience a generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, are very likely in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30°C and 24°C, respectively.

