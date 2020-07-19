Telangana records 1,296 COVID cases

The COVID-19 cases and deaths in Telangana on Sunday were almost similar to the numbers recorded on Saturday. While 1,284 cases and six COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Saturday, 1,296 cases and six deaths were reported on Sunday.
The new 1,296 cases include 557 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 111 from Rangareddy district, and 87 from Medchal.
A total of 45,077 cases were recorded till June 19. Of them, 12,224 are active cases, 32,438 have recovered from COVID-19, and 415 COVID-19 patients have died. The total recovery rate stands at 72%.
Till date, a total of 2,65,219 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted including the Rapid Antigen Tests. However, the distribution of tests between RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests is not mentioned in the medical bulletin. The cumulative Test Positivity Rate is 16.99%. The tests per million population is 6,630.
As per the statistics in the medical bulletin, out of the 3,537 beds with oxygen supply, 2,920 are vacant. Besides, 1,329 ICU beds out of 1,616 are not occupied. There are a total of 61 government COVID-19 hospitals in the State.
