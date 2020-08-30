Telangana records 11,496 COVID-19 cases in four days

HYDERABAD

30 August 2020 00:22 IST

Number of cases cross 1.2 lakh, with more tests helping to detect more cases from across State

The total COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed 1.2 lakh as 2,751 more swab samples tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Now, the total is 1,20,166. Nine more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 808.

The new 2,751 cases include 432 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 192 from Karimnagar, 185 from Rangareddy, 147 from Nalgonda, 132 from Khammam, 128 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 113 from Nizamabad, 111 from Suryapet, 101 from Warangal Urban.

The 192 cases in Karimnagar is the highest in a day this month. On Friday, 62,300 tests were conducted and results of 1,010 more samples are awaited. It was the fourth consecutive day that the State Health department continued to conduct over 60,000 tests per day. From August 25 to 28, the number of samples tested was 2,45,589, which is 19.38% of total 12,66,643 tests conducted till August 29. And 11,496 samples tested positive for coronavirus.

The top three highest cases in a day were recorded on this duration (August 25-28). While the highest of 3,018 cases were recorded on August 25, the cases recorded were 2,932 on August 27, and 2,795 on August 26. More tests are helping to detect more cases from across the State. Of the total 1,20,166 cases in the State, 30,008 are active cases, 89,350 have recovered and 808 have died.