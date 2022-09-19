Telangana records 105 new COVID cases

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 19, 2022 21:32 IST

The State reported 105 fresh cases of COVID-19, up from 71 the previous day, as 10,257 samples were tested on Monday. Reports of 275 samples were awaited.

In Hyderabad, 45 cases were detected while Rangareddy and Malkajgiri-Medchal districts added six cases each to the daily tally. Eight districts logged just one case each while more than 10 districts did not report even a single case on the day.

The active caseload has gone up to 745.

While the official death count remains at 4111 with no fresh fatalities since March 2020, the total number of those infected since then has risen to about 8.37 lakh and the recoveries to close to 8.32 lakh with 111 recovered on Monday.

Vaccine

With 1.87 lakh fresh vaccine doses administered, the cumulative dosage has risen to 7.34 crore. It includes 1,156 first dose (3.24 crore so far), 3,552 second dose (3.14 crore) and precaution dose for 96 lakh. This leaves 2,908 more needing first dose, about 10.14 lakh second dose and 1.77 crore precaution dose, added the bulletin.

