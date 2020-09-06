Telangana records 10,380 COVID cases in 4 days

Telangana recorded 2,574 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total to 1,40,969. In the past four days (September 2-5), 10,380 cases were reported in the State. Around 2,47,122 samples were tested in the four days.

From nearly two weeks, around 60,000 swab samples are being checked for presence of coronavirus everyday. On Saturday, 62,736 samples were put to test, including 28,231 primary contacts and 8,783 secondary contacts. Results of 3,129 are awaited.

The new 2,574 cases includes 325 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 197 from Rangareddy, 185 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 158 from Nalgonda, 144 from Karimnagar, 128 from Khammam, 117 from Warangal Urban, 102 from Suryapet. Of the total 1,40,969 cases, the active cases are 32,553, and the number of recovered cases is 1,07,530 while 886 have died.

In the 42 State government hospitals, 3,558 oxygen beds, and 576 ICU beds were vacant on Saturday. In the case of 196 private hospitals, 2,440 oxygen beds and 1,171 ICU beds were vacant.