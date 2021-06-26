Telangana records 1,028 COVID cases on Saturday

Telangana recorded 1,028 COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total cases to 6,19,865. While 1,18,427 samples were put to test, results of 1,201 were awaited. Nine COVID-19 patients have died.

Of the new 1,028 cases, the highest of 132 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). When the number of cases across the remaining 32 districts are considered, high number of cases were recorded in three rural districts too: 76 from Khammam, 66 from Nalgonda, 65 from Suryapet. Comparatively less number of people were detected with the virus in two more urban districts: 64 from Rangareddy and 43 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

The lowest of one case was from Kamareddy, two from Nirmal, five each from Narayanpet, Medak, Jogulamba Gadwal and Adilabad. From March 2,2020 to June 26 of this year, a total of 1,82,46,482 samples were put to test and 6,19,865 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 15,054 were active cases, 6,01,184 have recovered, and 3,627 have died.