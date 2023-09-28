Telangana recorded 5,263 dengue cases this season

September 28, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has recorded a total of 5,263 cases of dengue this season, marking a decrease from the 7,988 cases reported during the same period last year, according to Health Minister T. Harish Rao.

The data was revealed during a comprehensive review meeting conducted by the Minister with Health Department officials. Recent data from the Health Department indicates a slight increase in fever cases over the past week and ten days, possibly attributed to fluctuating weather patterns, he said.

While there is no immediate cause for alarm regarding malaria and dengue, the government is urging citizens to remain vigilant. Those experiencing fever symptoms are encouraged to seek medical attention at the nearest government hospital and undergo blood tests as advised by healthcare professionals. Adequate medications for seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria are readily available in all hospitals.

Mr. Harish Rao disclosed that the current stock includes 1,099 NS1 kits, 992 IgM kits, and a total of 7,06,000 malaria RDT kits. He directed the Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) to ensure that there are no shortages.

To expedite test results, the Health Department aims to provide results within 24 hours through Telangana Diagnostics. With specialised medical services now accessible at district-level medical colleges, cases should only be referred to Hyderabad when absolutely necessary, added Mr. Harish Rao.

Meanwhile, expressing concern, the Health Department has identified instances of private hospitals exploiting patients under the guise of dengue treatment, charging exorbitant fee, and inducing unnecessary panic. The Minister urged District Medical Health Officers (DMHOs) to investigate such cases promptly and take appropriate action.

According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Telangana has not reported a single death due to dengue since 2020. Data from the NCVBDC website over the last six years indicates that in 2018, the State recorded 4,592 cases with two deaths. In 2019, there was a significant increase to 13,331 cases and seven deaths. The numbers decreased in 2020 with 2,173 cases, followed by 7,135 in 2021, and 8,972 in 2022 cumulatively.

“Dengue begins with high fever, severe headache, pain in eyes, muscle, joints and bones. Pains during dengue are sometimes so severe that it is often referred to as break-bone fever,” said Dr. K. Durga Prasad, senior consultant paediatrician, Ankura Hospital for Women and Childcare. He further added that platelet count should be checked regularly by a healthcare expert. Timely assessments will aid in determining the progress of treatment and the need for additional interventions, he added.

