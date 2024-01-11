ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana recorded 31 JN.1 variant cases in December 2023

January 11, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

In December 2023, Telangana recorded a total of 31 cases of the JN.1 variant of COVID, as per the latest update from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

According to INSACOG records, Telangana submitted 33 COVID samples for genome sequencing in December. Among them, one case was identified as the XBB.2.3 variant, another as BA.2.86 variant, while the remaining 31 tested positive for the JN.1 variant. Further analysis of the data revealed that out of these 31 cases, 21 were men and 10 women.

Comparing this to November, where only two JN.1 cases were reported in Telangana, there is a noticeable surge in cases. Scientific Committee convener of IMA Telangana State Kiran Madala highlighted the concern, noting that sample collection from the State is still relatively low.

According to INSACOG data, Telangana submitted only 34 samples for genome sequencing in December 2023. In contrast, Andhra Pradesh sent 105 samples, Karnataka 154, Maharashtra 170, and Gujarat 76, among other states where the JN.1 variant was recorded.

Dr. Kiran Madala added that despite the increase in cases in Telangana, the overall case load in the country is gradually decreasing. During the peak of the JN.1 variant, the nation recorded approximately 4,500 cases, which has now reduced to 3,500.

