Telangana recognised for significant contribution in development of newly launched Samanvay platform

Published - September 10, 2024 05:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Telangana was recognised for its contribution to the development of the ‘Crime Analysis Module’ under the Samanvay platform, a joint cybercrime investigation facilitation system launched by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) on Tuesday.

The award was given for Telangana’s key role in advancing crime analysis by integrating data, establishing crime links and identifying criminal networks to enhance law enforcement coordination across the country.

The award, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the first Foundation Day celebration of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan.

Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) Director Shikha Goel and SP Devender Singh accepted the award on behalf of the State.

Telangana / Hyderabad / crime / police / crime, law and justice

