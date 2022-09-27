Telangana receives 52% more rainfall this monsoon;  11 districts log ‘large excess’

A heavily waterlogged stretch near Khairatabad following rain for the second consecutive day in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

All 33 districts of Telangana recorded either excess or normal rainfall during the current southwest monsoon with 11 of them having large excess of 60% and above while 19 had excess of 20% up to 59% from June 1 till date, according to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS) on Tuesday.

Even as the State is experiencing another bout of heavy rainfall on the account of a cyclonic storm off the Bay of Bengal, only three districts witnessed normal rainfall of up to 19%. It meant that 487 of the 594 mandals have received heavy rainfall. About 98 mandals had average rainfall and only nine had deficit rainfall.

If the average rainfall during this period normally is about 70.8 cm, Telangana received 100.8 cm which is 52% more. This is easily 12% more than the previous year’s rainfall during the same period of 95.6 cm.

If the normal rainfall for the month of June is 12.9 cm, it has been 15 cm this year and it was 19.5 cm last year.

In July, if the normal rainfall is 24.4 cm, it has been 54 cm this year and 35.3 cm last year.

In August, if the normal rainfall is 22 cm, this year it has been 18.6 cm whereas it was 22 cm last year and in September, it has been 22.3 cm this year and 11.4 cm last year when the average rainfall is 12.8 cm.

The State received 52% more rainfall in July when compared to the previous year while it is 12% less so far this month. Within the GHMC limits, the cumulative rainfall during this period this year has been 75 cm as against the normal of 56 cm, a deviation of 34%.

Large excess rainfall has been recorded between 85% to 60% more in the districts of Jagtial, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Nirmal, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Kumuram Bheem, Mulugu, Narayanpet, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet and Peddapalli.

Excess rainfall has been recorded in the districts of Mancherial, Jangaon, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Hanumakonda, Medak, Kamareddy, Wanaparthy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Warangal, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad and Sangareddy.

TSDPS, apart from the 462 manual rain gauges in the mandal headquarters, has also installed 1,044 automatic weather stations, and obtains data on an hourly basis by using Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM) technology.

Five weather parameters like rainfall, wind speed, wind direction, humidity and temperature are recorded through these devices. The India Meteorological Department has also installed 12 manual rain gauges, 10AWSs and 55 ARGs (automatic rain gauge). Telangana has a total rain gauge network of 1,583 stations (474 manual, 1,054 AWSs and 55 ARGs).