Telangana ready to tackle third wave of COVID-19: CS

State in the forefront of fight against the pandemic with innovative measures, he tells Telangana Medical Council

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asserted that the government was all geared up to tackle the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The innovative steps taken by the State government have resulted in lower number of active cases of COVID-19 in the State as also less fatalities as compared to several other States in the country. The State had been in the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao monitoring the measures that had been initiated to check the spread of the virus.

He recalled how the Chief Minister had personally visited Gandhi and MGM hospitals and interacted with patients, a step that instilled confidence among the patients as well as medical fraternity. The Chief Secretary participated in a webinar organised by the Telangana State Medical Council on Tuesday.

The webinar “lessons learnt and future strategies on COVID-19” was attended among others by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi and Nageswar Reddy. He said the government had equipped the Health department with human resources, infrastructure and other systems needed to tackle the virus.

Steps had been initiated to equip all the beds in government hospitals with oxygen facility and sufficient tankers to move liquid medical oxygen had also been put in place. Tenders were invited for setting up LMO plants in all the government hospitals. On the vaccination drive, he said the State government had decided to vaccinate the high exposure group persons on priority with a view to ensure optimal utilisation of the vaccines provided by the Centre.