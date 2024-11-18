 />
Telangana R&B Minister dares KCR to clarify whether he is against Musi river cleansing taken up to benefit Nalgonda

Mr. Venkat Reddy criticises the BJP Union Ministers for trying to politicise Musi project

Published - November 18, 2024 05:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy spoke about Musi Development Project, airport at Mamnoor, Uppal to Medipally flyover and other projects, at a press conference held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Monday (November 18, 2024).

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy spoke about Musi Development Project, airport at Mamnoor, Uppal to Medipally flyover and other projects, at a press conference held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Monday (November 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Senior Congress leader and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has dared Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao to clarify whether they are against cleansing of the pollution ridden Musi river - which is severely affecting the people of Nalgonda district.

“Let Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr. Rama Rao clarify whether they are against Musi river cleansing. Why is the BRS president silent on the issue?” he asked. The Minister said he was prepared to convince the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to drop the Musi project if Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao comes out clear on his opposition to the project which has been conceived in the interest of residents of Nalgonda downstream.

He was equally critical of Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar for trying to politicise Musi rejuvenation project and advised them to focus on the issues faced by the country rather than staying put in Hyderabad. “Mr. Kishan Reddy is holding Cabinet portfolio of Coal and Mines. Did he ever review the status of Singareni Collieries Company Limited?” he questioned.

Accusing the another Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar of trying to raise hue and cry over the project - which was in the larger interests of the people - he said being a Minister of State for Home, Mr. Sanjay Kumar should focus on the situation in Manipur. “They are staying put in the State Capital on majority occasions. Are they Ministers in the Union Cabinet or Ministers for Hyderabad city?” he asked.

Mr. Venkat Reddy charged the BRS leadership of accommodating “rapists and murderers” in the party ranks as could be seen from the episode of Mr. Suresh, accused in the case of attack on Vikarabad district collector and senior officials. “Mr. Suresh is facing charges of sexually abusing a minor and is also involved in cases of murder and theft. Mr. K.T. Rama Rao however asserts that Mr. Suresh belongs to the BRS,” he alleged.

