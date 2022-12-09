Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief Chandrasekhar Rao officially launches the ‘Bharat Rashtra Samiti’

December 09, 2022 03:12 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Hyderabad

Heralding a new journey for himself and for the 21-year Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), the Chief Minister and TRS chief, K. Chandrashekhar Rao officially launched the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) by signing the papers at the auspicious time of 1.20 p.m. at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Earlier, he reached Telangana Bhavan, party headquarters in Hyderabad, along with the party leaders and garlanded the Telangana Talli statue on the premises. Later, he performed a special pooja where he was accompanied by Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, film actor Prakash Raj, TRS working president and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao, leaders of farmers associations apart from TRS senior leaders and Ministers.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao later hoisted the party’s new pink flag which carried the India map and the name “Bharat Rashtra Samithi” on it in both Telugu and English languages. Party cadres who assembled in large numbers burst crackers to celebrate the formation of the national party and danced to the drum beats. Slogans like “KCR Zinadabad” and “Future PM KCR” rent the air. Similar celebrations were held across the State.

The Chief Minister also called for a meeting of senior party leaders including the Ministers, MLAs and MLCs where he will lay down the plans for its journey in national politics. Assembly Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council Chairman, Gutha Sukhender Reddy were among present.

Abki Bar Kisan Sarkar

Picking up the popular slogan of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s campaign in 2014 – Abki Baar Modi Sarkaar – Mr. Rao said ‘Abki Baar Kisan ki Sarkar’ as he spoke to the invitees and shared his plans for the future. He said the formation of BRS was not for power but to change the very definition of national politics. He said people should win in the elections rather than the political parties and he would adopt this narrative.

Mr. Rao said the BRS office in New Delhi will be inaugurated on December 14 in Sardar Patel Marg and the new office under construction in New Delhi would be completed by next April. Calling for new policies, he said in the future there won’t be any water disputes between the states with the policies designed by the BRS.