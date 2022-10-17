Telangana Rashtra Samithi asks Munugode voters to defeat BJP’s arrogance

Party leaders say country’s performance on all indicators slipped since 2014.

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 17, 2022 13:59 IST



The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has asked the electorate of Munugode Constituency to defeat the arrogance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s urge for power and accused Congress MP from Bhongir Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, elder brother of Mr. Rajgopal Reddy of being a BJP covert in the Congress.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on October 17, party MLCs Kadiam Srihari, M.S. Prabhakar Reddy, Y. Mallesham, V. G. Gangadhar Goud, Seri Subhash Reddy and MP B. Lingaaih Yadav sought to know why Mr. Venkat Reddy was staying away from the Congress campaign in Munugode and whether he was not aware of his younger brother getting a ₹18,000 crore contract work in lieu of joining the BJP.

Stating that the BJP had no moral right to seek votes in Munugode, the TRS leaders said the electorate shall compare the development achieved by the TRS Government in eight years and why Munugode represented by Mr. Rajgopal Reddy as the Congress MLA did not take up any development in the constituency.

They said it was because of party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Boora Narsaiah Goud had got political recognition and the opportunity to contest Parliament elections twice. He was given importance even after his defeat in 2019 elections by making him the party in-charge of the Parliamentary Constituency and he had met Mr. Rao more times than all of them together.

The TRS leaders ridiculed Mr. Narasaiah Goud’s allegation on the party leadership stating that backward classes communities were not being given importance and recognition in the party, Mr. Lingaiah Yadav said he getting elected to Rajya Sabha was party’s recognition to the BC communities.

On the slipping economy and Rupee value, the TRS leaders said the Rupee value against the U.S. dollar had gone done to ₹82 from ₹58 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took reigns of the country in 2014. The economic growth had slowed down badly and the inflation was going up abated.

The economic growth which was 7% in 2014 had slipped to 5% now and in the Global Hunger Index the country’s position had further slipped from 55 th position in 2014 to 107 th position now out of 121 countries assessed for it, they pointed out. Similarly, in the happiness index the country was in 136 th position against 117 th in 2014, in human development index its ranks was 133 rd and in disparities index it was in the 123 rd position.

