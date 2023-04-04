Telangana ranks third in India Justice Report 2022 

April 04, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State ranked third among the 18 large and mid-sized States (population above 10 million) in the country, across pillars of police, prison, judiciary and legal aid, according to India Justice Report announced in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Karnataka took the first spot while Tamil Nadu stood at second, as per the overall score out of 10 points.

In addition to the four pillars, the 2022 Report also covered themes of human resources, diversity and trends over the last five years.

Telangana stood first in the police scoring, while it was at number three in prison and number five in judiciary and legal aid.

India Justice Report sourced its official data from Data on Police Organisations 2022, Prisons Statistic India 2021, National Judicial Data Grid, Supreme Court, Court News, Department of Justice, Parliamentary Questions, National Legal Service Authority, National Commission on Population, Comptroller and Auditor-General, and State budget documents.

IJR’s foundation partners include Centre for Social Justice (IDEAL), Common Cause, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, Daksh, TISS-Prayas and Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy.