Telangana ranks 11th in outstanding debt

December 21, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana is ranked 11th among all States across the country in terms of outstanding liabilities till the end of financial year 2021-22.

The State’s total outstanding liabilities are pegged at ₹3.12 lakh crore at the end of the previous fiscal according to its budget estimates. The percentage increase in outstanding liabilities has however come down to 16.7 against 18.7 in the revised estimates of fiscal year 2020-21, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said. He was replying to a query by TRS MPs G. Ranjith Reddy, Kavitha Malothu and B. Venkatesh Netha in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In comparison, Andhra Pradesh has been ranked eighth with ₹3.98 lakh crore outstanding liabilities with 10.7 increase in percentage during the same period.

Tamil Nadu stood first with outstanding liabilities pegged at ₹6.59 lakh crore followed by Uttar Pradesh (₹6.53 lakh crore), Maharashtra (₹6.08 lakh crore) and West Bengal (₹5.62 lakh crore). Telangana’s outstanding liabilities as percentage of gross state domestic product was at 27.4 while that of the neighbouring State was 37.6, the Union Minister said quoting RBI report “State Finances: A study of budgets of 2021-22.”

The State is on a tight rope walk in fulfilling its commitments for a spree of welfare programmes including Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu after the Union Finance Ministry imposed restrictions on market borrowings. As a result, the State resorted to availing financial accommodation instruments like special drawing facility, ways and means advances and overdraft offered by the Reserve Bank of India.

According to the RBI’s latest bulletin, Telangana utilised special drawing facility on all 31 days of October drawing ₹694.99 crore while the same was the case with ways and means advances which stood at ₹1,228.56 crore. The State depended on overdraft of ₹279.39 crore for nine days during the month indicating the tough time it had been facing in meeting its commitments.