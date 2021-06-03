Telangana ranked second in clean water, sanitation

N. RahulHYDERABAD

03 June 2021 22:04 IST

State also among top performers in affordable and clean energy

Telangana was ranked second in the country in providing clean water and sanitation in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index and Dashboard 2020-21 released by NITI Aayog on Thursday.

With 95 points in the composite index score range from zero to hundred, denoting overall achievement of the State in achieving various targets, Telangana was next only to Goa in providing clean water and sanitation segment of SDG. The State’s achievement was cent per cent in providing safe drinking water for rural population through pipes, construction of toilets for individual houses and ensuring open defecation-free districts.

Telangana was also among top performers in affordable and clean energy with an index score of 69. Fifteen States and five Union Territories entered this category of achievers. It was ranked third behind Himachal and Goa in providing decent work and economic growth. The States were judged by sixteen parameters, of which one — life below below water — did not apply to Telangana as it was restricted for marine resources in sea.

Advertising

Advertising

The position of Telangana in other parameters of SDG was: no poverty-15; zero hunger-17; good health and wellbeing-19; quality education-10; gender equality-23; industry, innovation and infrastructure-10; reduced inequalities-17; sustainable cities and communities-15; responsible consumption and production-20; climate action-22; life on land (concerning management of forest and eco-systems)- 4; peace justice and strong institutions-20.

In quality education where Telangana was ranked tenth, the top performers ahead of the State in that order were Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Manipur.