Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited official in ACB net

February 10, 2024 - HYDERABAD

The Assistant General Manager (Technical) of Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹13,000.

Officials from the ACB said that Mohammed Masood Ali from Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited, located in Himayatnagar, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from a civil contractor. “The bribe was for processing the bills for the works executed by the contractor and to forward the same to the drawing section to sanction an amount of ₹16 lakh, and to refund the additional security deposit amount of ₹1,19,500,” explained the officials.

The accused officer was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Nampally. The case is under investigation.