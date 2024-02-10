GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited official in ACB net

February 10, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Assistant General Manager (Technical) of Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹13,000.

Officials from the ACB said that Mohammed Masood Ali from Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited, located in Himayatnagar, was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from a civil contractor. “The bribe was for processing the bills for the works executed by the contractor and to forward the same to the drawing section to sanction an amount of ₹16 lakh, and to refund the additional security deposit amount of ₹1,19,500,” explained the officials.

The accused officer was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Nampally. The case is under investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.