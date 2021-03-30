Telangana

Telangana raises age of retirement

The retirement age of State government employees in Telangana has been enhanced to 61 from Tuesday.

The State government has notified March 30 as the appointed day for its decision to enhance the age of superannuation of employees. Following the assurance given by the TRS in its election manifesto, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had recently announced his resolve to fulfil the assurance.

The Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of Age of Superannuation) (amendment) Bill 2021 was passed by the Legislature later and was published in the extraordinary gazette issued on March 27.

