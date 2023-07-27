Telangana rains | Trains cancelled, diverted as rail track inundated between Hasanparthy and Warangal

July 27, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway (SCR)) has been forced to cancel or partially cancel and divert as many as eight trains following inundation of track between Hasanparthi and Warangal on Thursday morning (July 27.)

Senior officials informed that due to heavy rains in Warangal, a water reservoir in the vicinity has been overflowing and the water has reached the track of a bridge.

Alert officials decided to suspend some services on the section till water recedes from the track on the bridge. Among the trains cancelled are Tirupati Karimnagar superfast express train, Secunderabad-Kagaznagar superfast express, while Yeshwanthpur to Nizamuddin Express has been diverted via Akola avoiding Ballarshah as also Yashwantpur-Gorakhpur train.

Secunderabad-Nizamuddin express has been diverted via Wadi and Manmad avoiding Kazipet and Balharshah stations and Renigunta-Nizamuddin diverted via Nizamabad and Adilabad.

