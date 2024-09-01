Telangana Rains | HYDRAA directed to pause demolition drive and constitute rescue operation teams

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) was directed to pause its ongoing demolition drive to clear encroachments on lakes/tanks for a couple of days and could constitute rescue operation teams from among its staff to assist the Government.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy instructed the agency to prepare action plans for taking steps in advance in view of the heavy rain forecast besides intensifying relief operations in the flood affected districts.

The Deputy Chief Minister along with Revenue Minister held a video conference with district collectors and senior officials on the situation arising out of the heavy rains in different parts of the State on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

Officials in Godavari basin to be on alert

Mr. Bhatti has directed the district collectors to be prepared to tackle any eventuality in view of the incessant rains lashing the State. Officials in the Godavari basin, spread from Adilabad to Khammam, in particular should be on alert 24X7, he said.

The Ministers directed the officials concerned to take steps to minimise loss of lives and properties due to the heavy rains and ensure that people were not inconvenienced. The officials should be geared up to tackle the situation as the weather office had forecast heavy rains on Monday (September 2, 2024) too. Holidays should be declared to schools in the low lying and flood prone areas and steps should be taken in accordance with the suggestions made by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Take steps to evacuate people on low lying areas

Steps should be taken to evacuate people living in low lying areas to safer places and provide food, medical and other services in the rehabilitation centres. The Finance department was prepared to release the required funds for taking up emergency works and the officials concerned should prepare their plans accordingly.

Ensure drinking water supply to rain hit areas

Officials were directed to take steps to see that there was no interruption in power supply and collectors should ensure supply of drinking water to the rain hit areas. The Home department was directed not to allow movement of vehicles on roads where there was heavy flow of water, Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka said recalling that he had personally been monitoring the situation since last night.

He announced that the State Government was on high alert in view of the incessant rains and relief measures had been initiated in advance to see that people were not inconvenienced. The State Government was geared up to evacuate people living in low lying areas to safer places while teams of HYDRAA were positioned to take relief measures in the twin cities.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the Government could minimise loss of life and property to a large extent because of the steps initiated in advance to tackle the calamity. Elaborate planning was made to assess the inflows into Krishna and Godavari rivers in account of the heavy rains and steps were taken to release water downstream to see that lakes and other water bodies did not suffer losses. Officials were however directed to be cautious to ensure that there were no major losses in the event of some tanks/lakes suffering breaches. The Minister said the Government rescued several people stranded in the heavy inflows in Mahbubabad, Mulugu, Surypet, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts.

He expressed concern that seven to eight deaths were reported in spite of the efforts made by the Government.

