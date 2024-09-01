In view of the incessant rains across the State on Sunday (September 1, 2024), Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked all Government Department officials to be on high alert.

The Government has issued a flash flood risk warning for 19 districts of the State. A red alert has been issued across nine districts. An orange alert has been issued in 12 districts.

The districts under red alert are Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Currently, weather conditions suggest that the low-pressure system over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, observed on Friday (August 30, 2024), intensified into a depression in the morning of Saturday (August 31, 2024). The system is likely to move in a west or northwest direction, K. Nagarathna, head of the Meteorological Centre Hyderabad, explained in a video statement released on Saturday evening.