Live

Telangana rains LIVE updates: Telangana, Khammam district records 52.1 cm rainfall; IMD issues red alert

Amid continuous rainfall, red and orange alerts have been issued across Telangana.

Updated - September 01, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 12:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Commuters and pedestrians caught in the rain that lashed in Hyderabad. File

Commuters and pedestrians caught in the rain that lashed in Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

In view of the incessant rains across the State on Sunday (September 1, 2024), Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked all Government Department officials to be on high alert. 

The Government has issued a flash flood risk warning for 19 districts of the State. A red alert has been issued across nine districts. An orange alert has been issued in 12 districts. 

The districts under red alert are Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. 

Currently, weather conditions suggest that the low-pressure system over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, observed on Friday (August 30, 2024), intensified into a depression in the morning of Saturday (August 31, 2024). The system is likely to move in a west or northwest direction, K. Nagarathna, head of the Meteorological Centre Hyderabad, explained in a video statement released on Saturday evening.

Follow live updates here:
  • September 01, 2024 13:02
    Extreme rainfall in Telangana, Khammam district records 52.1 cm rainfall; IMD issues red alert

    With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for several districts in Telangana for Sunday (September 1) extremely heavy rainfall has been recorded in a few districts, with Kakarvai in Khammam district receiving the highest rainfall of 52.1 cm.

    Read more:
  • September 01, 2024 12:53
    DGP holds teleconference with Collectors, SPs and others

    As per the instructions of the CM, the Chief Secretary and DGP Jitender held a teleconference with the Collectors, SPs, Police Commissioners, Corporations, and Municipal Commissioners of all districts. The top officials have been asked to review the field-level situation from time to time and take necessary action. - ANI

  • September 01, 2024 12:51
    GHMC commissioner urges people not to step out unless absolutely essential

    In the view of incessant rains in Hyderabad, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Amrapali Kata on Sunday (September 1, 2024) has urged people not to step out unless absolutely essential.

    Appealing to the citizens and motorists not to walk or drive in the flood waters, the official said children, people in old age should not be allowed to walk in stagnant water by themselves. 

    Read more:
  • September 01, 2024 12:43
    Twin reservoirs to reach full tank level soon

    Unceasing rain brings inflows to Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, and they are reaching the full tank level (FTL) soon. As of 10 a.m., water level in Osman Sagar is at 1781.5 feet as against its FTL 1790 ft (3.90 tmc). In Himayat Sagar, water level is about eight feet short of the FTL 1763.5 ft or 2.970 tmc. - The Hindu Bureau

  • September 01, 2024 12:37
    HMWS&SB chief Ashok Reddy urges people not to open manhole covers
  • September 01, 2024 12:32
    Downpour leaves a few metres of railway tracks flooded in Telangana’s Mahabubad district, hits train traffic

    Train traffic on the Khammam-Warangal route has been hit due to flooding of a portion of the railway tracks between Intikanne and Kesamudram in Mahabubabad district early on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning following heavy rains which lashed the district since Saturday (August 31, 2024) midnight.

    Read more:
  • September 01, 2024 12:31
    Telangana CM directs officials to be on field for taking up rescue and relief works

    Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials of Revenue, Irrigation and other departments to be on the field for taking up rescue and relief operations in view of the heavy rains lashing the State.

    Read more:
  • September 01, 2024 12:29
    Flash Flood Risk warning for 19 districts of Telangana

    As heavy rain continued in Telangana for the second day on Sunday (September 1, 2024), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Flash Flood Risk (FFR) guidance for 19 districts in the State till Sunday evening.

    Read more:
  • September 01, 2024 12:28
    Man, daughter on the way to Hyderabad airport washed away in Mahabubabad; train track damaged

    Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the erstwhile Warangal district, leading to significant flooding, transportation disruptions, and distress among locals. The situation is particularly grim in Mahabubabad district, where a man and his daughter were reportedly swept away by floodwaters after Akeru vagu (stream) overflowed onto a bridge at Purushothamaiah Gudem village in Maripeda mandal on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

    Read more:
  • September 01, 2024 12:08
    Orange alert issued for Hyderabad for September 1

    Following continuous rain across all areas of Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city and its surrounding regions for Sunday (September 1). In an impact-based forecast released on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning, the IMD indicated that Hyderabad is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds. 

    Read more:
  • September 01, 2024 12:00
    Telangana Deputy CM cancels visit to Chennur; rushes to Khammam to monitor situation due to heavy rains

    Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka abruptly cancelled his scheduled visit to Chennur in Mancherial district on Saturday afternoon (August 31, 2024) in view of heavy rains in Madhira constituency, Khammam district, causing some streams to overflow.

    Read more:
  • September 01, 2024 11:58
    IMD issues red alert to nine districts of Telangana for September 1; orange alert to 12

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red alert to nine districts of Telangana, Orange alert to 12 districts, and Yellow alerts across 12 districts for Sunday (September 1). The districts under red alert were Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal. 

    Read more:
  • September 01, 2024 11:56
    CM Revanth Reddy instructs officials to be on high alert

    In view of heavy rains across the State, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked all Government Department officials to be on high alert.

    The Chief Minister spoke to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and directed her to ensure that the officials of the Revenue-, Municipal-, Electricity-, and Health Departments are on high alert.

    Officials have been instructed to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents and shift people from the low-lying areas to the relief camps immediately. In view of the lifting of the gates of the reservoirs, officials have been asked to vacate people in the low-lying areas to safer places. - ANI

