Telangana rains: Gig workers’ union demands more assurances, action from companies

Citing risk to the life and limb of gig workers, the Union demands urgent suspension of operations in flood-hit and severely water-logged areas

Published - September 04, 2024 11:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

With rains lashing Telangana, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), a body working for the welfare of workers, has expressed concern for their well-being, and demanded that aggregators do more to protect their livelihoods.

In a statement, TGPWU president Shaik Salauddin underscored the perilous nature of gig work, especially during extreme weather conditions, such as incessant rains. He sought the immediate suspension of operations in flood-affected areas, or places that have experienced acute waterlogging. Additionally, the union also demanded that aggregators compensate workers for lost wages by means of a minimum guarantee.

Aggregators should also provide workers raincoats, water-proof phone cases, and other gig-work paraphernalia free of charge. The union also demanded ₹1 lakh for those whose vehicles have been damaged in the rains.

