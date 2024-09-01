Telangana Rains | Bhatti directs Power Department personnel to be available 24/7; praises the staff

In the light of heavy rains and the expected power disruptions, Deputy Chief Minister & Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a review meeting with the Managing Director of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (NPDCL) and SEs of the 16 Circles from the Madhira Tehsildar office on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning.

The Minister directed the SEs concerned to ensure that there are no interruptions in power supply in the rains. There is a likelihood of sub-stations being merged in rain waters. He said the power sector was the first to suffer in a calamity and all the personnel should be available 24/7 and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He said special focus should be on places where rivulets were overflowing and trees fell on the power cables. Repairs should be done on a war footing. Electric poles, electric wires, transformers and other material should be kept available.

The NPDCL chairman and managing director Varun Reddy spoke to four CEs, 16 SEs and 40 DEs at the field level about power supply in NPDCL through video conference and inquired about the situation there.

Mr. Vikramarka praised the staff who are working hard to supply electricity on a war footing basis, even late in the night. He also appreciated the staff of the Electricity Department for working with a sense of community service. He, however, warned that take action would be initiated against the electricity officials and staff who ignore social responsibility and neglect their duties.

