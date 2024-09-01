GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Rains | Bhatti directs Power Department personnel to be available 24/7; praises the staff

Updated - September 01, 2024 03:54 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 03:42 pm IST - Hyderabad:

The Hindu Bureau
Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu directed Power department staff to be available 24/7, at a review meeting held on Sunday (September 1, 2024) in view of incessant rains in Telangana. A field worker working on an power line.

Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu directed Power department staff to be available 24/7, at a review meeting held on Sunday (September 1, 2024) in view of incessant rains in Telangana. A field worker working on an power line. | Photo Credit: Handle @tgspdcl on X

In the light of heavy rains and the expected power disruptions, Deputy Chief Minister & Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka held a review meeting with the Managing Director of Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (NPDCL) and SEs of the 16 Circles from the Madhira Tehsildar office on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning.

The Minister directed the SEs concerned to ensure that there are no interruptions in power supply in the rains. There is a likelihood of sub-stations being merged in rain waters. He said the power sector was the first to suffer in a calamity and all the personnel should be available 24/7 and ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He said special focus should be on places where rivulets were overflowing and trees fell on the power cables. Repairs should be done on a war footing. Electric poles, electric wires, transformers and other material should be kept available.

Flash Flood Risk warning for 19 districts of Telangana till Sunday evening

The NPDCL chairman and managing director Varun Reddy spoke to four CEs, 16 SEs and 40 DEs at the field level about power supply in NPDCL through video conference and inquired about the situation there.

Mr. Vikramarka praised the staff who are working hard to supply electricity on a war footing basis, even late in the night. He also appreciated the staff of the Electricity Department for working with a sense of community service. He, however, warned that take action would be initiated against the electricity officials and staff who ignore social responsibility and neglect their duties.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.