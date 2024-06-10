Telangana PSC calls Group IV candidates for certificate verification 

The Telangana Public Service Commission on Sunday notified the Group IV provisional list of hall tickets numbers and called the candidates for verification of certificates. The list includes 23,999 candidates.

Verification of the certificates will be conducted at the O/o Telangana Public Service Commission, Nampally, and at the Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Public Garden Road.

The Commission advised the candidates to exercise utmost caution while exercising web options as they will be considered as final. The process will begin on June 13 (Thursday) on the official website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

Only candidates who completed the web option process will be allowed for certificate verification. A day-wise schedule of the process will be available on the Commission’s website soon.

Candidates are required to produce up to 18 documents, as applicable, along with the checklist from the Commission’s website and three passport-sized photographs, in original and a photocopied set.

