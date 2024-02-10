Telangana: PR&RD department receives record budget allocation of ₹40,080 crore

February 10, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The vote-on-account budget of Telangana for the financial year 2024-25, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Finance Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the Assembly here on Saturday, has allocated the highest amount of funds, totalling ₹40,080 crore, to the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR &RD) department out of an overall budget of ₹2,75,891 crore.

During his maiden budget speech, Mr. Vikramarka emphasised the government’s commitment to transform every village into a model of rural development. He acknowledged the challenges faced by local self-governance institutions in recent years and pledged to strengthen gram panchayats by ensuring timely funding for comprehensive rural development projects. He also underscored the government’s priority to enhance road connectivity in rural areas.

Stating that the previous government led by BRS failed to provide drinking water to all villages though it spent ₹ 35,752 crore under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme aimed at providing potable water to each household in the rural areas, the Minister pointed out to the persisting gaps in water supply infrastructure. He stressed the need to rectify shortcomings in the scheme to prevent wastage of public funds.

In addition to the allocation for PR&RD, the Minister promised to address the housing issue by providing house sites to those without homes and financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to each eligible person, in line with the Congress party’s six guarantees promised before Assembly elections. He also added that they would utilise the Central funds, particularly under the Prime Minister Avas Yojana scheme, to enhance housing accessibility.

Further, the Minister outlined the government’s initiatives to improve road connectivity, with a focus on linking mandal headquarters with district headquarters and prioritizing road development in tribal areas to bolster the rural economy. He reiterated the government’s commitment to expediting pending infrastructure projects, including the construction of new collectorates and MLA camp offices, and completing the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project promptly.

