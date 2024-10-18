ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Private Degree and PG college managements withdraw closure of colleges

Published - October 18, 2024 01:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Private Degree and PG College Managements Association (TPDMA) has announced that they were withdrawing the closure of colleges following assurances from the government that their issues would be resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of the TPDMA including State president Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy, secretaries Yada Ramakrishna, Subhash Reddy, Narender Reddy, Parameshwar, Rama Rao among others met with principal secretary of Education department Burra Venkatesham and discussed their issues.

Mr. Venkatesham explained the series of measures being undertaken by the government to strengthen education in Telangana. He assured that steps would be taken to release the fee reimbursement arrears of the colleges at the earliest. Following the assurance, the association announced that colleges would reopen from Friday.

Earlier, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka directed Mr. Venkatesham to discuss with the college managements and assure them of the government’s commitment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US