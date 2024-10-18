GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Private Degree and PG college managements withdraw closure of colleges

Published - October 18, 2024 01:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Private Degree and PG College Managements Association (TPDMA) has announced that they were withdrawing the closure of colleges following assurances from the government that their issues would be resolved.

A delegation of the TPDMA including State president Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy, secretaries Yada Ramakrishna, Subhash Reddy, Narender Reddy, Parameshwar, Rama Rao among others met with principal secretary of Education department Burra Venkatesham and discussed their issues.

Mr. Venkatesham explained the series of measures being undertaken by the government to strengthen education in Telangana. He assured that steps would be taken to release the fee reimbursement arrears of the colleges at the earliest. Following the assurance, the association announced that colleges would reopen from Friday.

Earlier, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka directed Mr. Venkatesham to discuss with the college managements and assure them of the government’s commitment.

Published - October 18, 2024 01:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.