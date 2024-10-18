Telangana Private Degree and PG college managements withdraw closure of colleges

Telangana Private Degree and PG College Managements Association (TPDMA) has announced that they were withdrawing the closure of colleges following assurances from the government that their issues would be resolved.

A delegation of the TPDMA including State president Bojja Suryanarayana Reddy, secretaries Yada Ramakrishna, Subhash Reddy, Narender Reddy, Parameshwar, Rama Rao among others met with principal secretary of Education department Burra Venkatesham and discussed their issues.

Mr. Venkatesham explained the series of measures being undertaken by the government to strengthen education in Telangana. He assured that steps would be taken to release the fee reimbursement arrears of the colleges at the earliest. Following the assurance, the association announced that colleges would reopen from Friday.

Earlier, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka directed Mr. Venkatesham to discuss with the college managements and assure them of the government’s commitment.