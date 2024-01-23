Manifesto should be people-friendly and away from crony capitalism: Telangana Congress leaders

January 23, 2024 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Leaders at a meeting of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) manifesto committee held in Hyderabad on Tuesday said the manifesto and promises should be people-friendly, free from crony capitalism.

Speaking at the Manifesto committee meeting, All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) chairman Praveen Chakravarthy pointed out that manifesto should be closer to the people and have promises that are easy to implement. “Telangana Congress came out with a good manifesto and that’s why people reposed faith in it,” he said.

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, who is also the chairman of the TPCC Manifesto Committee, said that the Congress was able to give the best manifesto to the people of Telangana during the State Assembly elections-2023. “We promised six guarantees and as soon as the Congress rode to power, we started implementing the guarantees in the phased manner. The free bus travel for women was one such guarantee implemented within days of assuming power,” he remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asserting that the Congress Government was committed to implement all its promises, Mr. Sridhar Babu took a dig at the opposition parties for trying to fault the Government in a haste.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi, AICC secretaries – Rohit Chaudhari and Mansoor Ali Khan, Congress MLC and TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other TPCC leaders and others attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.