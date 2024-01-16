ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leader Mallu Ravi hails Y. S. Sharmila’s appointment

January 16, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mallu Ravi thanks AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for reposing faith in Ms. Sharmila and making her the Andhra Pradesh unit chief.

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress vice-president Mallu Ravi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president Mallu Ravi has thanked the party’s central leadership for appointing Y.S. Sharmila as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.

In a statement issued in Hyderabad on January 16, Mr. Ravi thanked All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for reposing faith in Ms. Sharmila and making her the Andhra Pradesh unit chief.

He hoped that Ms. Sharmila would emulate her late father Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s political legacy in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Ravi said, like in Karnataka and Telangana where Congress party rode to power in the Assembly elections, in Andhra Pradesh too, the Congress would win the elections.

