ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana power utilities set new record in power supply  

March 07, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

 298.19 MU supplied on Wednesday beating previous highest 297.89 MU

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Power Distribution Companies have set a new record for highest supply in a day. The two power utilities supplied 298.19 million units of power on Wednesday, the highest since the formation of the State. The previous record held by the power utilities was 297.89 million units supplied on March 14 last year.

The power supply on Wednesday eclipsed the previous record of the two Discoms. According to officials, necessary arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted supply during February and March when the demand for power would be highest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US