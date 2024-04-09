ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana power engineers elected as AIPEF office bearers felicitated

April 09, 2024 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The TSPEA felicitated its president P. Rathnakar Rao, who has been re-elected as the AIPEF national general secretary for the third time for the 2024-27 period

The Hindu Bureau

The TSPEA felicitating P. Rathnakar Rao, elected as general secretary of the AIPEF, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telangana State Power Engineers’ Association (TSPEA) on Monday felicitated its members elected as the office-bearers of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) at the federation’s executive committee meeting held at Chennai on March 16.

At an event held here, the TSPEA felicitated its president P. Rathnakar Rao, who has been re-elected as the AIPEF national general secretary for the third time for the 2024-27 period. Shailendra Dubey of Uttar Pradesh was also re-elected as the AIPEF president for the third time.

Similarly, TSPEA members M. Shiva Shankar was elected as the additional general secretary of AIPEF; P. Srinath Reddy as organising secretary; P. Sadanandam as secretary; Manginal, Janapriya and Venkata Narayana Reddy as join secretaries; and Anjaiah, Ramana Rao, P.V. Ram, Varaprasad Rao and Vidyasagar as executive members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US