Telangana power engineers elected as AIPEF office bearers felicitated

The TSPEA felicitated its president P. Rathnakar Rao, who has been re-elected as the AIPEF national general secretary for the third time for the 2024-27 period

April 09, 2024 05:04 am | Updated 05:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The TSPEA felicitating P. Rathnakar Rao, elected as general secretary of the AIPEF, in Hyderabad on Monday.

The TSPEA felicitating P. Rathnakar Rao, elected as general secretary of the AIPEF, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telangana State Power Engineers’ Association (TSPEA) on Monday felicitated its members elected as the office-bearers of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) at the federation’s executive committee meeting held at Chennai on March 16.

At an event held here, the TSPEA felicitated its president P. Rathnakar Rao, who has been re-elected as the AIPEF national general secretary for the third time for the 2024-27 period. Shailendra Dubey of Uttar Pradesh was also re-elected as the AIPEF president for the third time.

Similarly, TSPEA members M. Shiva Shankar was elected as the additional general secretary of AIPEF; P. Srinath Reddy as organising secretary; P. Sadanandam as secretary; Manginal, Janapriya and Venkata Narayana Reddy as join secretaries; and Anjaiah, Ramana Rao, P.V. Ram, Varaprasad Rao and Vidyasagar as executive members.

