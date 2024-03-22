Telangana power employees’ JAC wants Genco to construct new projects to reduce costs

March 22, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The Telangana State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) on Friday requested the State government to establish new power projects under the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) to protect the interests of employees working for the public sector undertaking.

A delegation of the JAC met the chairman and managing director of TS-Transco and TS-Genco S.A.M. Rizvi here on Friday and submitted a representation with a plea to construct all power projects in the State under the aegis of TS-Genco.

They told the CMD that the government was planning to wind up the 62.5-megawatt capacity Ramagundam-B thermal power station of Genco and handover the 560 acres belonging to the project to Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) to establish an 800-MW unit there.

ADVERTISEMENT

The JAC representatives mentioned that several new thermal power plants had been contemplated in Telangana before 2014 but the AP-Genco did not execute even one of them. These were 1×600 MW Singareni Thermal Power Station; 1×600 MW or 2×660 MW Ramagundam TPS; 1×800 MW Kakatiya Thermal Power Project-III; 3×700 MW Karimnagar Combined Cycle Gas Power Station; 1,000 MW Shankarpally Gas Power Project; and 240 MW Sammakka Sagar Hydro Electric Project at Thupakulagude on the river Godavari.

Of the State’s total requirements, TS-Genco supplying about 75 million units (MU) and central generating stations another 66 MU. The rest was being procured through short-term and long-term power purchase agreements mostly with private producers and from open market through energy exchange.

As a result, Discoms were at times purchasing power at a higher rate than that charged by Genco, so meeting the growing demand by enhancing the installed capacity would save on power purchase costs on a long-term basis.

P. Rathnakar Rao, Venkateshwarlu, Prabhakar Goud, B.C. Reddy, P. Sadanandam, S.A. Vazeer, K. Kumaraswamy and others were among those who met Mr. Rizvi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.