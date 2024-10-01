GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Postal Circle launches Dak Parcel Mahotsav

Published - October 01, 2024 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Postal Circle on Tuesday announced the launch of Dak Parcel Mahotsav, a four-month initiative aimed at simplifying the process of sending domestic and international parcels during the festive season. The initiative, also known as Jashn-e-Dak, runs until January 15, 2025, and coincides with major festivals including Dasara, Deepavali, Christmas, and Sankranthi.

The 6,268 post offices in Telangana have introduced dedicated parcel counters at all head post offices, along with extended working hours and parcel pick-up services via the POST INFO app or beat postmen. The initiative also includes 46 franchise outlets and 1,036 common service centre village-level entrepreneurs who will facilitate Speed Post and Registered Parcels.

To ensure secure packaging and smooth exports, 31 Parcel Packaging Units and 38 Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs) have been established, with a focus on supporting small businesses, artisans, and MSMEs. For faster parcel deliveries, 37 direct flights have been identified to various cities across the country. Additionally, 13 foreign countries are connected by direct flights to ensure faster delivery of parcels.

Published - October 01, 2024 08:58 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.