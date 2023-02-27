ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Poru Yatra from March 3

February 27, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress leaders to commence at Basara

The Hindu Bureau

Flying high with the overwhelming response from the public to the ongoing Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra taken up by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress leaders have decided to take up another Yatra - Telangana Poru Yatra- from March 3 from Bhainsa in Adilabad district after performing puja at Basara Saraswathi temple.

Disclosing these details at a press conference here on Monday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) programme implementation committee chairman Maheshwara Reddy said that this would be held for 10 days initially and may be extended later. It would cover each constituency in one or two days and concluding programme would be held at Gandhi Bhavan.

