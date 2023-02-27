HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Poru Yatra from March 3

Congress leaders to commence at Basara

February 27, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Flying high with the overwhelming response from the public to the ongoing Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra taken up by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress leaders have decided to take up another Yatra - Telangana Poru Yatra- from March 3 from Bhainsa in Adilabad district after performing puja at Basara Saraswathi temple.

Disclosing these details at a press conference here on Monday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) programme implementation committee chairman Maheshwara Reddy said that this would be held for 10 days initially and may be extended later. It would cover each constituency in one or two days and concluding programme would be held at Gandhi Bhavan.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.